Your First Look At Justin & Hailey Bieber’s Wedding Photos!

Although the pair officially pair tied the knot last year, Justin and Hailey Bieber have just only now celebrated their union with family and friends.

With photo booth wedding pics tagged ‘The Biebers: September 30, 2019’, both Justin and Hailey shared some loved up snaps from the night on social media.

“My bride is 🔥” Justin wrote, later adding, “Looking forward to forever with you @haileybieber”.

In the lead up to the big day, Justin has been sharing some super adorable throwback snaps to when he and Hailey were just tweens, completely unaware of what was to come!

“Me and the wife! and the in laws !! Thanks for lettin ur daughter marry a savage like me.”

“My wife and I :) where it all began” - SO CUTE!

These two are pretty perfect for each other, and the throwback photos to when they were little makes the whole marriage so much sweeter!

Congratulations Justin and Hailey!

