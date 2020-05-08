Your Favourite Stars Reveal The OTT Met Gala Outfits They Were Planning

The Met Gala was supposed to be held a couple of days ago, but was postponed earlier in the year due to health concerns from COVID-19.

This years theme was 'About Time: Fashion and Duration' showcasing fashion history.

A number of celebrities have taken to Instagram to showcase what they would have been wearing if the show did go on, and some outfits are VERY over the top!

Katy Perry

Chloe Grace Moretz - Reflecting on past outfits she has worn

Julia Roberts

Amanda Seyfriend

Missed the show? Catch up with Hughesy & Ed here: