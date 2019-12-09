Your Christmas Lights Might Be Destroying Your Home Internet

If you're having trouble with your home Internet this December, we think we might have worked out why.

It turns out Christmas lights can actually wreak havoc on your WiFi!

According to Post Office Telecoms, placing your Christmas tree lights too close to your router can cause massive interference with your Internet speeds.

The best place to put your router is somewhere away from your appliances and slightly elevated, like on your bookshelf, that way you'll get a solid signal and keep it out of the way.

If you can't move your router away from your Christmas tree and lights, you might need to try setting up your decorations in another part of the house. Plugging your lights into the master socket and not through an extension cord also seems to work better.

So this year, if you want to watch your Christmas films uninterrupted, keep your lights well away from your WiFi router.

