Your Bestie Hilary Duff Got Married To Matthew Koma Yesterday!
What dreams are made of!
Hilary Duff Instagram
Your girl Hilary Duff tied the knot with her longterm partner Matthew Koma yesterday, according to TMZ!
The gossip site reported that Hilary married Matthew in an extremely intimate at-home backyard ceremony in Los Angeles.
That explains why we all weren’t invited.
Hilary’s longtime friend Jessica Paster has given us a tiny glimpse at the ceremony, posting this photo of a bouquet on Instagram alongside the caption: “Winter solstice ... a day of luv ❤️🌺☃️🦋”
The pair became engaged back in May, and share a one-year-old daughter, Banks. Hilary is also mum to 7-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.
Congrationaltions Hilary & Matthew!
Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.