Younger Australians To Become Eligible For The Jab By End Of August

Australians in the 16 to 39 age bracket will soon be able to get a COVID-19 jab by the end of the month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed.

Canberra will open up vaccination opportunities to that cohort of Aussies from August 30, but a set day for booking availabilities yet to be confirmed.

"Do not make a booking yet, we will advise when bookings can be made." Morrison said.

Morrison added that Australia as a whole is checking off significant milestones.

"One in two eligible Australians have had their first dose."

"There are more people eligible who have had their vaccine, [than those] who have not had their vaccine."

Health Minister Greg Hunt, says the distribution of vaccines from Poland allows for the opening to a larger group of Australians.

"The second shipment of European Pfizer, very generously supplied from the Polish government has now been batched, tested, cleared and approved by the TGA and is being distributed." Hunt said.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.