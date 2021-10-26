Young Skateboarder Fighting For Life After Being Hit By A Car

A 10-year-old child is in hospital fighting for his life after being struck by a car while skateboarding in Stepney.

Emergency Services were called to the incident at the corner of Mary and Laura Streets about 5:40pm on Tuesday.

The youngster was rushed to the Women's and Children's Hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition with life-threatening injuries.

Major Crash are investigating the scene and the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The driver, a 36-year-old woman, was shaken but not injured.

It's the second serious accident involving a young child after a 6-year-old boy was left critical when he was hit by a car on The Parade at Rosslyn Park on Saturday.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

