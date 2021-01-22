Young Franco & Winston Surfshirt to play at the Carillon

The grounds of the National Carillon will be transformed into a raging house party with the launch of the ‘The Island’ festival.

The four-day event will feature Aussie DJ’s Young Franco and Winston Surfshirt alongside CC:DISCO, Dena Amy, Kinder, Ninajirachi, Set Mo, Stace Cadet and a string of other local acts.

Organised by the same people behind Spilt Milk and the former Foreshore festival, the event will feature six sessions across the four days with ‘sunset sessions’ running everyday and ‘day clubs’ held on the Saturday and Sunday night.

Pre-sale tickets for each of the sessions go on sale at 8am on Monday 25 Jan.

General admission go on sale on Wednesday 27 Jan.

‘The Island’ runs from Thursday 28 Jan – Sunday 31 Jan.