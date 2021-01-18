Young Diva Emily Williams Teams Up With Geordie Shore Star Ricci G For New Banger

While a lot of us sat around in our trackies during lockdown, it seems as though that isn't the case for former Young Diva Emily Williams and Geordie Shore star Ricci Guarnaccio.

The pair have teamed up with Josh Goodwill to drop a track called 'Ride With Me' that is our new favourite Summer track!

Ricci has been quietly honing his DJ and producing skills in between filming movies and TV shows, while Emily has gone from strength to strength as one of the voices of our generation.

With the reboot of Australian Idol arriving on our TVs in 2022, Emily is the hot favourite to return to our screens and to the show that catapulted her career.

We can't wait to see what else is to come from this collab!

You can get your hands on 'Ride With Me' here.

