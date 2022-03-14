You've Played Wordle But Have You Tried...Heardle?

We all know about Wordle, the game that has taken the world by storm and was then bought by The New York Times!

And if you don't, you've been living under a HUUUGE rock. Like, massive. You have to guess the 5-letter word within six tries, and there's a new word daily.

But now, we have been thrown a new game, called Heardle! Go figure. It's like Wordle, except you have to guess the song in six tries!

The songs on Heardle are pulled from a list of the most streamed songs of the past decade, but it's difficult in the sense that it doesn't tell you if you're close like Wordle does with letting you know if you have a correct letter.

I tried it the other day and ended up guessing the wrong Lil Nas X song, but it was fun! The hardest part is that you get tiny snippets of the intro to the song. And each guess unlocks a new snippet, and you get larger chunks of it as you go.

It pays to know your music!

