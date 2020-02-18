You’ve Got To Try Brisbane’s Llama Yoga Class

What better way to start your day than with a morning stretch surrounded by some lovely llamas. Yes, you did read that correctly, you really can attend a yoga class alongside Llamas.

It’s not the first time the guys at Karmably have ran classes like this, with previous experience hosting meditation with goats and lambs, as well as a previous yoga class with kittens and puppies. So, they’ve certainly got the lay of the land when it comes to hosting an animal filled relaxation experience.

This time hosting a few llama yoga sessions, where you’ll be able to stretch out your tension away, while llamas wander between people during the session. You’ll also be able to hand feed them mid-stretch if you’re skilled enough, or just feed them without stretching, the choice is yours.

The sessions are limited to 25 people and only run on select a few dates between Feb 23rd and April 18th, with sessions kicking off early at the Spring Hill Hall on Love Street. If you’re interested make sure to get in quick, more information and tickets can be found here.

