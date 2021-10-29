You's Victoria Pedretti Revealed Filming Sex Scenes With Penn Badgley Was "Strange"

You star Victoria Pedretti has revealed to Entertainment Tonight that filming her sex scenes with Penn Badgley for season three was “strange”.

You season three dropped on Netflix only a few weeks ago but much like the first and second season, we are already OBSESSED.

Naturally, after binging the latest season immediately, we are all feening for more You goss and thankfully, Victoria Pedretti a.k.a Love Quinn has answered our calls, feeding us some behind the scenes info from production.During what would have been a super tough time to film a series, Pedretti told Entertainment Tonight that the sex scene between herself and Penn Badgley were a little “strange”.

So, you wouldn't be able to tell by the finished product but apparently the Covid pandemic dramatically affected the filming of the intimate scenes purely because it was weird being so close to another person.

"I felt very lucky that they start off their relationship at odds with each other, navigating the awkwardness of being new parents," she said, "It felt strange to be physically intimate very early on, even though we're supposed to be a married couple,” Pedretti said.

While season two also had a bunch of intimate scenes, it was apparently tricky to get back into the swing of things with her co-star after a year of being locked away due to the pandemic.

"It didn't just immediately come back after being in a global pandemic," she said.

Apparently, it wasn’t just Pedretti who felt the intimacy was a little less natural than it was last season with Badgley agreeing.

"There were significant rewrites throughout the whole season to try and negotiate around these scenes that would require a lot of people," he said.

This season we see Love embrace her true nature while Joe… well… does what Joe does best.

If you haven’t already seen season three, stop what you’re doing and jump onto Netflix to binge it immediately.

