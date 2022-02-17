You's Jenna Ortega To Play Wednesday Addams In New Netflix Series

Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ spin-off series has found its Wednesday!

It’s been revealed Jenna Ortega (best known for playing You’s Ellie) will be taking on the role, saying she’s excited to explore the character’s overlooked Hispanic origins.

Talking with Empire, the 19-year-old actress said “a big part of the reason [she] signed on is because [Wednesday’s] technically a Latina character and that’s never been shown or represented”.

“Looking the way I do and having the cultural background I have, there aren’t many iconic characters out there. So when an opportunity like this comes up… It just seemed fitting,” she elaborated.

Ortega is the fourth actress to portray Wednesday in a live-action series, following Lisa Loring (the #OG Wednesday Addams), Christina Ricci (the best-known Wednesday) and Nicole Fugere (who replaced Ricci for those… uh… questionable Addams Family sequels).

The upcoming Netflix series will follow the death-inclined daughter of Luis Guzman’s Gomez and Catherine Zeta Jones’ Morticia as she studies at the ominous-sounding Nevermore Academy.

‘Wednesday’ is set to hit the streaming service sometime in 2022.

