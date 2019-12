Get ready for a day of fun for the whole family, with everything from a massive jumping castle and giant inflatables, prizes, raffles, and swimming!

But wait, there's MYRRH... kids will also get the chance to meet Santa before he sets off around the world.

Don't miss the fun! It's all happening Sunday 22nd December, 12-3pm at Toora Swimming Pool (14 Cunningham Street, Toora).

Entry cost is a gold coin per person.