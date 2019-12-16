You Need To Visit These Swimming Holes Near Brisbane This Summer!

Want to swim somewhere other than the beach this summer? Maybe one of these swimming holes is the right spot for you…

Enoggera Reservoir

Location: Walkabout Creek Discovery Centre, 60 Mount Nebo Road, The Gap

You won’t even have to leave Brisbane to visit this one! You can swim, paddle and watch wildlife in the reservoir’s cool water.

Cedar Creek Falls

Perfect for families and groups of friends, there are lots of different rock pools to choose from along this creek.

Location: Cedar Creek Rd, Samford

Gardners Falls Maleny

It’s just a short walk from the car park at Obi Obi Creek to this freshwater swimming spot! There’s a waterfall to dive under and a large pool to float around in. Also, tree swings!

Location: 50 Obi Lane, Maleny

Lower Portals Mount Barney

You’ll have to like hiking to get to this one – it’s a 7km walk to the pool. But once you’re there how can you beat this swimming spot?

Location: Mt Barney National Park

