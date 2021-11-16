You Need To Try These Delicious Summer Drinks ASAP!
Feeling thirsty?
It's that time of year where we get extra merry with our loved ones, whip out a platter and flush it down with a delicious summery drink!
So, it's time to cool down, sip away and get refreshed with these tasty dranks:
White Claw Hard Seltzer Natural Lime
This is a heavenly sparkling water with alcohol and a hint of natural lime. It has 95 calories, natural flavours, 2g of carbs and is gluten-free.
Pimms Long Lemonade
Enjoy a deliciously British Pimm's and Lemonade wherever you are: perfectly mixed every time. Best served chilled, or in a glass with ice, orange slices, strawberries, cucumber and a mint.
Brookvale Union Vodka Peach Iced Tea
New, Peach yet punchy, dark but light, straight but saucy, tight but loose. just great tasting Vodka & Peach Iced Tea has arrived just in time for summer. Hell yeah!
Smirnoff Seltzer Mixed Berries
Check out the new Mixed Berry flavour of this Smirnoff Seltzer! It's Vodka & lightly flavoured sparkling water with summer mixed berries. It has no Sugar and is only 71 calories per can. Delish.
Aperol Spritz Bottle
If you've never tasted Aperol before you're in for a treat! It's a bitter sweet tasting drink with notes of candied orange, that is perfect for summer in Australia.
Bacardi Mojito
A perfectly mixed Mojito made with Bacardi Carta Blanca Rum combined with lime, sugar and mint, served in a convenient can format to enjoy wherever you are. A refreshing cocktail best enjoyed served cold. Refreshing af.
23rd Street Signature Gin & Tonic
This Gin & Tonic is classic bitterness and a calculated hint of sweetness hum along with the Riverland citrus and aromatics of their Signature Gin. Authentically refreshing and crafted with no sugar and only 87 calories. Plus, the can is pretty cute.
Don't forget to drink responsibly
