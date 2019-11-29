You Need This Camera That Lets You Throw Treats To Your Dog

If you like to keep up with what your dog is doing when you're not at home, then you might already have a pet camera set up.

You also probably regularly watch a live feed of your pet via an app.

But did you know there is a dog camera that allows you to speak to your pet and also throw treats to them throughout the day?

The Furbo Dog Camera features a full HD camera with night vision, two way chat between you and your dog (because it will probably bark when it hears a random voice giving it instructions) as well as the ability to throw treats to your pet throughout the day.

You can grab one on Amazon now.

