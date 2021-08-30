You Must Watch This Sydney Schoolgirl's Inspiring Ode To Paralympian Becca Meyers

A Sydney schoolgirl's inspiring tribute to Paralympian Becca Meyers is today's must watch video.

Year 8 student Milla dedicated her Slam Poetry English assignment to the swimmer, who recently withdrew from the Tokyo Paralympics after her request for a personal care assistant was denied. Becca is a deaf-blind athlete and has won six medals at the three previous Paralympics including three gold.

Milla uploaded her poem to YouTube, and it was later shared by her school on Facebook with a caption that said, "Milla's message, encouraging those with disabilities to speak up and be heard, and for all of us to listen, is a powerful reminder of the importance of inclusion and acceptance."

Watch the full video here:

