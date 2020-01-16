You Must Create A Baked Potato Grazing Board For Your Friends Right Now

It's time to take your party planning to the next level.

Forget hot chip boards, pancake platters, pavlova plates and regular old cheese spreads. A baked potatoes grazing board is exactly what you've been searching for!

This creation comes courtesy of food blogger Reluctant Entertainer, and consists of a generous number of baked potatoes with every imaginable topping.

This lets everyone at the event customise their potato to their liking.

You can check out the full recipe here.

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!