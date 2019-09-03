You’ll Be Able To Watch Love Actually With A Live Orchestra This Christmas

It’s not December without a screening of the classic film Love Actually. From romantic confessions written on cardboard to a boy racing through an airport to the love of his life, it’s the ultimate feel good film.

If you’re most likely going to see the film again this Christmas, give yourself an early present and get down to the Arts Centre – Love Actually in Concert is coming!

After roaring success in the UK, you can watch the film while listening to a live orchestra perform the score. Yep, that includes Sam’s killer drumming skills during All I Want For Christmas Is You.

There are two sessions to choose from and tickets are already in hot demand, so don’t move slowly like the staff at the department store jewellery section.

Where: Arts Centre Melbourne

When: 3.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 15th December

Price: $100-$150

To get tickets, go here.

