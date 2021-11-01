You HAVE To Get Around This Neck Fan To Keep You Cool All Summer Long!

One of the worst things about summer is sweat. A lot of it. Especially around our necks. Ew.

Have you ever seen an invention and go, 'why the hell didn't I think of this idea?!' - well, if you have, you might feel that way again about this beauty.

Allow me to introduce you to the portable neck fan, a product we didn't know we needed but are now desperate to get our hands on now that it's heating up!

So, how does it work? Well, think of it like you're kinda wearing headphones around your neck. It has 78 air outlets and is said to be safe for children and the elderly. Plus, they say you can't get your hair caught in it. GENIUS!



Absolute sorcery Absolute sorcery

It also has 3 speeds, so you can decide what sort of force you're looking for and, it's hands-free. Perfect if you work outside or always typing!

As for the reviews, it's sounding pretty damn good. Someone used it for menopause, another says it's great to use after exercise to cool down and others just think it's the best thing since sliced bread!

If you're keen to cool down like we are this summer, you can get your very own neck fan here!

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!