You Have To Check Out These Markets This Festive Season

Who doesn't love a good farmers market over the festive season?

Meeniyan Square will be hosting a festive themed farmers market next month to ease locals into the biggest day of the year, with locally produced food, crafts and produce.

The Christmas Twilight Markets will be popping up over Friday the 6th, 13th and 20th of December, which gives locals plenty of time to head on down and check out what the stalls have to offer.

Christmas cheer will be in full force at Meeniyan Square with plenty of festive food, live music and maker's stalls to peruse. Otherwise, grab your other half, leave the kiddies at home and treat your tastebuds to some locally produced beer and wine.

The markets are the perfect way to prepare for Christmas with a heap of creative crafts, food, wine and beer available for purchase as the perfect Christmas gifts for family and friends.

So don't miss out, head on over to the Christmas Twilight Markets next month for everything YOU need for the perfect Christmas. Head to the website for more details.

