“You Have Been Heard”: AFL Boss Responds To Hawthorn Racism Allegations

The AFL players and their loved ones impacted by Hawthorn Football Club’s racism allegations “have been heard”, said the league’s head boss.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan faced media on Wednesday after the ABC revealed shocking allegations First Nations players were separated from their families and pressured into terminating pregnancies by senior coaches.

The ABC wrote that multiple First Nations people were involved in cases, with one allegedly making several attempts to take their life following the incidents.

"What we have seen today is a challenging, harrowing and disturbing read," he said.

“I acknowledge the hurt, the anger and the grief of people who have shared their experiences and told their stories and all of those impacted.

“I want to say to the women and the partners and also the players who have shared their stories that our first priority is to you, and to provide the care and the support that you need.

“You have been heard, and as a support and a community, we will do our best to wrap our arms around you in support."

McLachlan said the AFL will run a “proper investigation to get to the bottom” of the allegations.

