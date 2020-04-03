You Don't Want To Miss The Star Studded Line-Up For Business Chicks All Stars

In need of a motivational pick up while you're at home? Our friends at Business Chicks have just announced All Stars, a one-day virtual event featuring a huge line-up of live speakers!

The speakers include:

New York Times bestselling author of The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k Mark Manson

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k Primatologist and Anthropologist Dr Jane Goodall

Skincare juggernaut Dermalogica Founder Jane Wurwand

InStyle Editor in Chief Laura Brown

New York Times bestselling author of Nice Girls Don’t Get the Corner Office , Dr Lois Frankel

Business Chicks All Stars will be streamed globally on Wednesday 8th April 2020 from 8:00am - 1:00pm AEDT. Tickets cost $147 for Business Chicks Premium members and $187 for non-members. Find out more HERE.

Ticket-holders will be able to view and re-watch every speaker session. And of course there will be opportunities for audience participation, with live Q&As with the speakers after each session.

Business Chicks Founder Emma Isaacs says, “I can’t tell you what joy it’s brought us to work on this event these past few weeks. We’re thrilled to be doing what we do best, which is bringing together amazing people to feel uplifted, inspired and connected. This line-up includes some of our favourite people in the world, and together as a team we call them the All Stars because they’re just that darn bright and worthy.”

Presenting partner Dermalogica said, “We are absolutely delighted to be proud sponsors of the Business Chicks All Stars Event with our inspirational founder Jane Wurwand as one of the stellar All Star line up! In 2020, Dermalogica celebrates 25 years in Australia and we couldn’t think of a better forum to provide an opportunity to support our business community of professional skin therapists. These are challenging times for our salon partners and we wanted to present an opportunity for them to attend this virtual event and be inspired at this time. Being a digital first company, this event provides us with an opportunity to reach a broad audience in a time of unprecedented change and subsequent isolation.”

Plus if you're keen to keep learning and expanding your mind during isolation, Business Chicks have also just launched their Masterclass Pass, which gives you access to all of their Masterclass webinars for six months. Recent Masterclasses have included Workplace Law for Employers and Employees, Government Stimulus Packages Explained, Leading Through Uncertainty and Depression or Recession: Financial Protection For Your Business. This is free for Business Chicks Premium members, or $99 for the pass. You can find out more HERE.