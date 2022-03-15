"You Couldn't Write This!" Twitter Reacts To That Women's Network Logo

What were they THINKING

Article heading image for "You Couldn't Write This!" Twitter Reacts To That Women's Network Logo

There's no doubt the Federal Government's 'Women's Network' logo has been a major talking point the past couple of days, especially by being mocked for looking like male genitalia.

The logo, which has now been removed, shows a 'W' written in cursive font, with a wide rectangle next to it with a rounded edge.

But apparently, Scomo wasn't involved in the logo design. HMM!

While it's an absolute kick in the guts to women everywhere, we couldn't help but get a giggle from some of the Tweets shaming the logo.

Here's some of the Tweets:

Waking up this morning like

Post

If the logo was a Wordle...

Post

This one speak for itself

Post

Surely this is Betoota?

Post

Trying to figure out what it is

Post

And finally...

Post
Bachelorette Brooke Blurton Reveals Collab Set To Help LGBTQIA+ Youth

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android  

Amber Lowther

21 hours ago

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Life
Scomo
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Life
Scomo
Hit Entertainment
Life
Scomo
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs