"You Couldn't Write This!" Twitter Reacts To That Women's Network Logo

There's no doubt the Federal Government's 'Women's Network' logo has been a major talking point the past couple of days, especially by being mocked for looking like male genitalia.

The logo, which has now been removed, shows a 'W' written in cursive font, with a wide rectangle next to it with a rounded edge.

But apparently, Scomo wasn't involved in the logo design. HMM!

While it's an absolute kick in the guts to women everywhere, we couldn't help but get a giggle from some of the Tweets shaming the logo.

Here's some of the Tweets:

Waking up this morning like

If the logo was a Wordle...

This one speak for itself

Surely this is Betoota?

Trying to figure out what it is

And finally...

