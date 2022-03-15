"You Couldn't Write This!" Twitter Reacts To That Women's Network Logo
What were they THINKING
There's no doubt the Federal Government's 'Women's Network' logo has been a major talking point the past couple of days, especially by being mocked for looking like male genitalia.
The logo, which has now been removed, shows a 'W' written in cursive font, with a wide rectangle next to it with a rounded edge.
But apparently, Scomo wasn't involved in the logo design. HMM!
While it's an absolute kick in the guts to women everywhere, we couldn't help but get a giggle from some of the Tweets shaming the logo.
Here's some of the Tweets:
Waking up this morning like
If the logo was a Wordle...
This one speak for itself
Surely this is Betoota?
Trying to figure out what it is
And finally...
