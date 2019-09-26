You Could Soon Get Paid To Live Your Best Life And Travel The Greek Islands

If you are currently thinking about your next holiday… but are also short of cash… why not mix the two?

Because you could soon get paid to travel to the Greek Islands!

Yup you read that right, a brand new company Unforgettable Greece is looking for someone to head to Greece with a plus one on a nine-day trip around the Greek Islands.

Their website states that they are looking for someone with a passion for travel and photography and the best part, you get $915 literally to live your best life!!!!

And just to make sure your Instagram is up to scratch, you will also be given a free Samsung S10 smartphone to take all your pictures with!

All accommodation is included with the trip and you will get to explore Mykonos best beaches in a Jeep, go for a sunset sail in Santorini, have a private home-hosted cooking class in Crete and even a private guided tour of Acropolis in Athens.

Private transfers throughout the trip are also included.

The competition is also super easy to enter, all you need to do is, upload your best travel photo that was taken by you on Instagram, tag @unforgettablegreece, use the hashtag #UnforgettableInstagrammer in your caption and make sure your post is set to public they can see it.

That is it!!!

Entries close on November 15 and the travel dates set to be in June 2020.

For all the details check out their website here!

