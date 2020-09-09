You Can Win $50K For Coming Up With A Reality TV Show, But Don’t Bother Because These Ideas Have It In The Bag

You had me at $50,000...

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) has just announced the AACTA Reg Grundy Award which is open to all Aussies. It's a competition asking creative minds (yes, that's you!) to come up with an original reality TV show with the winner receiving $50,000 and plenty of new friends.

Unfortunately for you though, we've already come up with 10 reality TV show ideas that are nothing short of brilliant (or so we think), you'd have to agree that these are absolute shoe ins to win.



The Accountants

"Can I see your petty cash statements?"

Get a behind the scenes glimpse of Australia’s leading tax accountants.

Have you seen the Wolf of Wall Street? Well if you have, don’t get your hopes up, this is nothing like that.





The Garbage Route

One Man’s Trash, Is Another Man’s Recycling

Follow the trash collectors as they endure every sunrise driving from street to street ensuring everyday Australians garbage is collected and divided into recycling and rubbish.



Fresh Food People

So Fresh Hits Of Apple Picking Season

Ever wondered what life’s really like in the fresh produce section at your local supermarket? Tune in to watch the drama unfold as a shipment of grapes turns out to be more than what any of the Woolies team could have ever imagined.



The Lollipop Ladies

Queens of the Zebra Crossing

Uncover the mysteries of the lollipop ladies as they dictate who goes where outside Anthill Elementary between 9 – 3.



Cold Call Gone In 60 Seconds

Who You Gonna Call?

Watch as call centre employees go head to head in keeping customers on the phone. First employee to keep the customer on the line for more than 60 seconds moves to the next round.





Cheque Please

"Table 31 said her toast was over-cooked, spare me Karen"

Waiters and waitresses deal with the good, the bad and the Karens to see who can rake in the most tips by the end of a shift.





Bed, Bath & Beware

Scandals, secrets and scented candles

The ladies of Ballarat’s Bed, Bath & Beyond aren’t your typical retail assistants. Dive deep into the underworld of home decor and pretentious customer service.





Are You Skidding Me?

Not even Vanish Napisan will get that out...

Dubbo’s most notorious dry cleaner faces new challenges every day. Watch the team as they struggle to identify stains as they dry clean Dubbo’s most elite customers. In episode 1, Jessica finds herself in strife when mixing her white clothes with a red sock.





It Hasn't Arrived Yet

"Sorry, I'll have to check out the back"

Mary has owned and operated the Dalby Post Office for 32 years, but this Christmas period is like no other, watch as the pressure mounts on Mary and the other Dalby Post Office staff who are forced to deal with agitated and disappointed customers.





Addicted To Styling

Marie Kondo has nothing on this

In an effort to find the perfect feng shui, local stylist Wendy can't go a day without styling her home. Follow her journey as she wrestles back her life from a severe styling addiction.



So what do you think, which one would you pick to win?

In all seriousness though, if you'd like to enter, jot your idea down onto one page and enter it by 11.59pm AEST Sunday 4 October 2020. It costs $25 for AACTA Members and $50 for non-members.

For full eligibility requirements and how to enter, please visit here.



