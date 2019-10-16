You Can Try Dumplings From All Across The World At This Huge Festival

There is always a good excuse to eat dumplings. Spicy wontons, xiao long bao, gyoza and the classic pan fried pork… there is something for everyone.

Craving dumplings yet? Mark your calendar – the Melbourne International Dumpling Festival is on the way!

From the people who brought us the MOMO festival, this event will see stalls inspired by countries across the world pop up at Queen Victoria Market on Monday November 4th. You’ll be able to fill yourself up to your hearts content.

While you tucker in to gyoza, ravioli, matzah balls and more, you can marvel at multicultural performances, kids entertainment and even dumpling eating competitions!

Where: Queen Victoria Market

When: 12pm-10pm, Monday 4th November

For more info, go here.

