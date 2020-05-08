You Can Triple Your Wardrobe Space In Seconds Using A Coke Can

The hack that's gone viral

We can never have enough space in our wardrobes, but now there is a hack to triple it using a common household item.

TikTok user Holly Vlogs shared that by using a coke can you can create more space for your clothes. 

You can use the ring from the top of the can and place it around the hook of the coat hanger, then you can hang multiple hangers from one. 

Are you going to try this hack? 

Taylah Gray

5 hours ago

