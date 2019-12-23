You Can Track Santa's Journey To Australia Online

Christmas is just one sleep away, and that means we'll all be staying up until late trying to get a glimpse of Santa!

But if you want to know exactly how long you'll need to stay away to get a sneaky look at the man himself, then allow us to introduce you to the Santa tracker.

You'll be able to follow Santa's journey across the globe right here.

Plus Santa's official flight path has been revealed by Airservices Australia in preparation for the big event.

Of course it all kicks off tonight - Santa is still getting prepared for his long journey at the North Pole, so he hasn't started travelling yet.

Merry Christmas!

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

Everything You Could Ever Want To Know About All I Want For Christmas Is You