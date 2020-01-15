You Can't Miss This Mammoth Vegan Feast In Perth Next Week

Calling all vegans! and non-vegans, and just food lovers in general...This Menu is out of this world and you won't even notice that it's vegan!

Sweetwater Rooftop Bar in East Freo is famous for its lush interiors, amazing cocktails and gosh darn delicious Asian-inspired eats.

They are holding regular vegan feasts, with the next one happening on Tuesday 21 January and if the last one was anything to go by, you won't want to miss it.

Starting with truffled Asian mushrooms, tempura baby eggplant and salt and Sichuan crusted tofu, but wait that's just the beginning. The main course will feature charred cauliflower steak three ways as well as salt-baked heirloom carrots, all accompanied by nek-level fried rice and a salad that will blow away your taste buds.

To finish things off you've got rum roasted pineapple with coconut sorbet and candied chilli— I mean, wow.

So, whether you're a full-fledged vegan or just dabbling, there is something for everyone!

So make sure you to grab your tickets before they sell out!

