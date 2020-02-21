You Can Stay In A Rainforest Resort Surrounded By Sloths

If you are one of the many people out there who are obsessed with sloths then we have got the holiday location for you!

Sister resorts Nayara Springs and Nayara Resort in Costa Rica are the perfect place for any sloth fans to stay.

The stunning resorts are home to a sloth sanctuary, with 15 sloths taking up residence on the hotel grounds.

While you walk from your spa treatment on the way to the pool or off to a delicious lunch, you might spot a sloth hanging out in the trees.

Of course you'll also be staying in luxury in the middle of the rainforest - so what more could you ask for?

Find out more here.

