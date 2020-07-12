You Can Pretend You're Travelling At This ‘One Night In Bali’ Party

Since international travel is off the cards at the moment, why not just enjoy all the best travel has to offer right here in the heart of Adelaide?

The Highway might just have the answer to all your wishes with this Bali party on the 16th of July.

‘One Night in Bali’ party comes with the promise of $6 Bintangs and two for one cocktails!

Plus, it only seems that singlets, sarongs, and shorts should be mandatory (the heat will be turned up in the function room of course - balmy vibes only peeps).

Attendees will also be able to enjoy free massages, henna tattoos, and live entertainment.

Honestly, what more could you want? (cough* cough* - Amalfi coast or Greek island-themed next please.)

As far as the eats go, the head chef has prepared some of your Balinese favourites in true street food style form.

So, whip out the summer outfits and get the crew together so you can finally pretend you're on that long deserved holiday!

