You Can Now Study 'Taylor Swift' For A University Degree

Are you a T-Swizzle #stan? Are you looking to undertake a course that probably won’t land you a gig will let you focus on your unique interests? The Clive Davis Institute has got you covered!

The New York-based institution, a branch of NYU, has revealed they’ll be introducing a course which focuses on the career and cultural impact of the 32-year-old music icon.

‘This course proposes to deconstruct both the appeal and aversions to Taylor Swift through close readings of her music and public discourse as it relates to her own growth as an artist and a celebrity,’ the course description reads.

‘Through readings, lectures and more, the class delves into analyses of the culture and politics of teen girlhood in pop music, fandom, media studies, whiteness and power as it relates to her image and the images of those who have both preceded and succeeded her,’ it continues.

Look, we’ll be the first to admit we love Taylor (#Swifties4Lyf) but, while the course sounds interesting, we just don’t understand what you’re actually meant to do with that information.

