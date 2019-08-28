You Can Now See The New Draft Housing Strategy For Griffith

The draft housing strategy is now available to the public, meaning locals will be able to see proposals for the Griffith area.

Funding given to Griffith City Council from the Australian Government's Building Better Regions Fund has allowed Council to assess current housing in the area in depth.

With projections for Griffith LGA showing an increase in dwellings of 1,744 by the year 2036, it seems like here's a lot of work to be done!

Essentially the strategy looks at three core strategies to ensure Griffith LGA keeps up with the rental shortage. This new plan not only looks to benefit locals of the area, but also the businesses which have been struggling due to housing accessibility and affordability for staff.

There are also plans to create housing for low income residents, which will be done through partnerships with property authorities and Council.

All in all the strategy will make sure that the best future for the community is provided, ensuring locals can thrive and flourish both economically and socially.

Take a look at the Strategy at griffith.nsw.gov.au.