You Can Now Rent The Official Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse On Airbnb!

We grew up singing the lyrics to Aqua’s Barbie Girl and playing with all the Barbie merch our parents bought us, and now we can live out our childhood dreams by renting a REAL LIFE Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse… IN MALIBU.

Images: Airbnb

That’s right, grab your best outfits and your Ken, because the Barbie™ Malibu Dreamhouse is on Airbnb and available for a one-time, two-night stay, that will give you memories to last a lifetime!

The Airbnb description reads:

“Located in the heart of Malibu, my Dreamhouse has three floors with ocean views and open spaces for friends and family to hang.

“My pool is the perfect place to cool off from the California sun, but I never travel without my waterslide, so I’ll be taking that with me.

“And whether you’re enjoying an outdoor meal, watching a movie in my personal cinema, or making s’mores under the stars, the best part is just being together.”

Your stay comes complete with two bedrooms (1 king, 1 queen), Wi-Fi, Pay TV, work space, a dryer, washing machine, TV, air-con, heating, beach essentials, bedding, bath tub, hot tub, private pool, kitchen and all the cooking essentials, and even more!

The Dreamhouse can only be booked ONCE, so this is first in, first served!

Booking opens at 11:00am PDT on October 23 (which is 5am on October 24 AEDT), so set a dozen alarms to book your stay from October 27 - October 29.

