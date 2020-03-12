You Can Now Get Your Hands On The 'Fire Fight' Concert Performance

It's always a proud moment when Australian's come together to help each other and that is exactly what happened when the Fire Fight concert for national bushfire relief took place earlier this year.

If you wanted to relive the incredible moments acts took to the stage, you now can!

Artists Unite For Fire Fight: Concert For National Bushfire Relief has now officially been released and sees performers like 5 Seconds Of Summer, Alice Cooper, Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Conrad Sewell, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Grinspoon, Guy Sebastian, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, llly, Jessica Mauboy, John Farnham, k.d lang, Lee Kernaghan, Michael Bublé, Olivia Newton-John, Peking Duk, Pete Murray, Queen + Adam Lambert, Ronan Keating, Tina Arena and William Barton donate their time and talents, and they have now donated their recordings to the live concert album.

Sony Music Entertainment Australia will donate all its proceeds from the sale of this album to Sony Foundation Australia and funds raised will go towards directly supporting young Australians in bushfire affected communities.

Grab your copy of the album here.

