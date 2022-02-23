You Can Now Get P!nk To Read You A Bed Time Story!

If we're being honest, we dream of our favourite singer P!nk lulling us to sleep with a bedtime tale each night... and now it seems as though that dream is a reality!

The singer has announced she's teamed up with the app Calm to bring you her own bedtime stories called 'The P!nk Sheet'.

The story is based around a character called 'Ring' who gathers a team of real and imaginary misfits to create the coolest show on earth.

You can download the app here.

