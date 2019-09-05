You Can Now Get Bottomless Gnocchi In Melbourne For The Ultimate Carb Loading Sesh

Whether you let yourself eat anything or strictly into #health, we all need a carb loading session every once in a while. Bread, pasta, chips, rice… shall I go on?

If you’re craving a cheat day, you might as well go all the way – hello bottomless gnocchi!

After the success of their bottomless lasagne deal last month, Mamma’s Boy Trattoria is serving up two hours of fluffy gnocchi pillows with four sauces to choose from, like the good old Bolognese and four cheeses.

This hearty meal won’t break the bank either, it’s only $30pp! Considering dishes at similar restaurants can be around $20 a pop, this is a steal. The regular menu is also available for a cheeky wine on the side.

Where: 6/10 Tripovich Street, Brunswick

When: Until the end of September

Dinner: 5.30pm & 7.30pm, Tuesday to Saturday

Lunch: 12pm & 1pm, Friday to Sunday

Price: $30pp (two hours of unlimited gnocchi dishes)

To book a table, head here.

