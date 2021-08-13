You Can Now Filter Through Vaxxed Profiles On Tinder

Tinder has just launched a Covid vaccination initiative which allows users to include their Vaxx status in their Tinder profile!

The new pro-vax initiative comes as the country struggles to get the Covid outbreak under control, causing lockdowns across Australia, naturally making the dating seen damned near impossible!

Tinder is using their platform to encourage Gen Z Australians to head out and get the jab so they can meet their dates in person.

The new initiative gives users access to a vaccine centre, which allows people to display stickers revealing their vaccination status on their Tinder profiles.

Some of the interactive stickers include "Vaccinated", Vaxing Soon", "Immunity Together" and "Vaccines Save Lives", along with links to www.health.gov.au so users can access information about the vaccines and book in for a jab.

According to Senior Director, APAC Communications at Tinder, Papri Dev, the announcement of vaccination status on Tinder bios has become ridiculously popular since the vaccine rollout began.

“The pandemic really pushed our members to get creative to make new connections. Vaccinations have become a popular talking point on Tinder* and mentions of ‘vaccine’ in member bios in Australia increased by 220% comparing July 2021 to January 2021, and 30% between July 2021 and June 2021 - this is a new all-time high,” Papri said.

“As Australia’s vaccination drive gains momentum, we want to extend support and encouragement for our members to be better equipped to find their way back into IRL dating when it becomes a possibility. Our intent is to make dating safer everywhere and for everyone and Tinder vaccine stickers will make it both easy and fun to share your vaxxing vibe, and start something epic!”

The announcement from Tinder comes as research showed 40% of Gen Z's felt isolated from an overall lack of social interactions.

