You Can Now Fall Asleep With Regé-Jean Page Every Night So Consider Us Exhausted!

Imagine falling asleep with Regé-Jean Page...ah, how soothing.

Well, now you actually can (in a sense), with his incredible relaxing voice taking you to another place because he has released his own Sleep Stories on Calm, the leading mental wellness app!

Bridgerton's own Duke of Hastings is bringing The Prince and The Naturalist to the app. The description is: In Olde England, a naturalist and his royal pupil find that Nature is the best teacher.

He joins a star-studded lineup alongside Harry Styles, Matthew McConaughey, Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who have also given their voices to Sleep Stories.

If you're suffering from 'coronasomnia', then you're not alone. One in five Aussies are estimated to be affected by a major sleep disorder, and Aussies are currently experiencing the highest levels of depression and anxiety on record due to lockdowns.

So really, there's no better excuse to lay back, relax and let Regé-Jean Page take you to another place!

If you're needing to chat to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

