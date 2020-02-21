You Can Now Buy These Adorable Matching Robes For You & Your Dog

Listen up dog owners, an Etsy store is bringing together three of our all-time favourite things: robes, dogs, and dressing like our dogs.

Yes, finally we can buy matching robes with our fur babies!!

ThePoshPawComany, a UK-based Etsy store that does indeed ship to Australia, offers up dressing gowns in both human and dog sizes in a variety of colours!

Prices range from $60.89 - $105.56 for each piece, with velcro options also available for pets who may not find the dressing gown tie appropriate.

Find out more information, and other pet pj options, here!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.