You Can Now Book Out A Cinema For Your Next Gaming Night So What Are You Waiting For?

Games night just got a whole lot better, with Event Cinemas announcing cinema hire is now available for gaming!

You and 19 friends can hire out a private cinema for a 2 hour block, choosing from original, V-Max, or even Gold Class for a more boujee night out.

They've also got a number of food and drink packages, from bottomless popcorn refills and soft drinks, to chicken wings and beer buckets.

Simply BYO console and a favourite game, and they'll connect you to the projection system with state of the art giant screens and epic surround sound for the ultimate gaming experience.

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want to treat yourself, it's a great way to get out of the house and catch up with your mates.

To book a big screen gaming experience at Event Cinemas, email [email protected].

