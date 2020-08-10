You Can Now Book Out A Cinema For Your Next Gaming Night So What Are You Waiting For?

Games night just got a whole lot better, with Event Cinemas announcing cinema hire is now available for gaming! 

You and 19 friends can hire out a private cinema for a 2 hour block, choosing from original, V-Max, or even Gold Class for a more boujee night out. 

They've also got a number of food and drink packages, from bottomless popcorn refills and soft drinks, to chicken wings and beer buckets. 

Simply BYO console and a favourite game, and they'll connect you to the projection system with state of the art giant screens and epic surround sound for the ultimate gaming experience. 

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want to treat yourself, it's a great way to get out of the house and catch up with your mates. 

To book a big screen gaming experience at Event Cinemas, email [email protected]

Ebony Reeves

10 August 2020

