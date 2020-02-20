You Can Now Book A Drag Queen To Drop You Off At Your Mardi Gras Party

If you're looking for a lift with a difference this Mardi Gras, look no further. A Sydney hotel is now blocking out their brows, slipping on their (driving) heels and offering to drop you off at your event!

QT Sydney is revving up their Mini Countryman between 4pm and 6pm on Feb 29! Party-goers who are sipping cocktails in Gowings Bar or Parlour Cucina and guests spending the night in one of their rooms simply dial QT Sydney reception desk and their car will meet them outside the hotel within 30mins, complete with chauffer in the front and drag queen in the back!

It doesn't end there, how about visiting their glitter station between 12noon and 4pm OR trying a Mardi Gras themed cocktail?

Consider us in doll! Get all of your details on QT's Sydney's Mardi Gras specials here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!