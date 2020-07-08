You Can Now Be Lulled To Sleep By Harry Styles' Delicious Voice

Rain noises? Pfft. Crashing waves? Garbage. The one and only thing you need to get you into dreamland each night is the positively dreamy voice of Harry Styles.

This is now a reality.

The App 'Calm' has dropped a teaser of Haz as the newest voice to come on board to read us a bedtime story, appropriately called 'Dream With Me'.

Literally all he says is 'Hello, I'm Harry Styles' but it's all we need to be on board.

Sweet dreams are made of this, who am I to disagree?

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!