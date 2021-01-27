You Can Name A Cockroach Or Rat After Your Ex This Valentine's Day!

This morning, the Hit Network's Tim & Jess spoke about a Texas zoo who is offering the ultimate gift for jilted lovers this Valentine's Day!

You see, you can get the ultimate revenge by naming a cockroach or rat after your ex...before it's fed to a large animal.

If you like the cockroach choice, it's only $5! But, for $25, you can get to name a pre-frozen rat that's fed to a snake.

But, get this. There's a vegan option too! This is 2021, people.

Missed the chat? Here's what Tim & Jess had to say about this unique Valentine's Day gift:

