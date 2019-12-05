You Can Learn To Fish For FREE This Weekend!

Looking for excuses to get outside this Summer?

In the lead up to Christmas, families are invited to throw a line out at the Vic Fish Kids event this Saturday, December 7th!

The event is completely FREE and is the perfect opportunity to fish in a safe and supportive environment with the help of trained professionals. If you're new to the sport, have no fear! All of the equipment will be provided, with experts ready to demonstrate how everything works.

To incentivise budding fishermen even further, The Victorian Fisheries Authority will be handing out 200 rod and reel outfits so you can keep practicing after the event!

If not everyone is keen on wetting a line, there's still plenty to do with an obstacle course and kids activities area to check out, or grab a quick snap with the big man in red!

If you're wanting to take part, all you need to is show up at the Victoria Park Lake in Shepparton between 10AM and 4PM!

Follow the link to the Facebook for more details.

In case you missed the show this morning, tune into the podcast below...