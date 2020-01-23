You Can Get Matching Outfits For You And Your Dog

What could be better?

Article heading image for You Can Get Matching Outfits For You And Your Dog

If you really want to take those Instagram snaps of you and your dog to the next level, then we've found the answer. 

Matching outfits. 

US website Dog Threads stocks dog shirts in dog appropriate sizes and matching shirts for their human parents.

And they ship internationally!

Best of all, every shirt sold raises money for non-profit animal rescues. 

Check out the range here

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

Kate Langbroek Weighs In On Brad And Jen's Reunion

 

Entertainment News Team

12 hours ago

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

dogs
Listen Live!
dogs
dogs
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs