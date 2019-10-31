You Can Get Fuel For 50 Cents Per Litre Today In Sydney!

Sydney!

To celebrate RNB Friday’s today, we are dropping Unleaded & E10 Fuel to just 50 CENTS PL at Budget Petrol station at 37 Crystal St, Petersham in Sydney between 7am - 8am!

All you need to do is show up!

Prices haven't been this cheap in a LONG TIME and we want to make you feel good on a Friday, so be listening and drive safe!

T&Cs: Between 7.00am and 08.00am AEDT on Friday 1 November 2019 (or until fuel stocks are exhausted, or as otherwise notified by the Promoter), refuel with base level unleaded petrol or E10 unleaded petrol for a discounted price of 50 cents per litre. Excludes premium unleaded, diesel petrol and LPG gas. Excludes use of storage vessels (e.g. Jerry cans). Promoter: Southern Cross Austereo Pty Ltd (ABN 78 109 243 110).

