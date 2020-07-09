You Can Get Custom Face Masks With Your Pet On It, So You Absolutely Should 

In a world where shopping for face masks is considered the ‘new normal’, we want to be able to have a little fun with it.

We’ve found a website that lets you create a custom face mask with a picture of your pet on it!

All you need to do is upload a close up image of your pet’s face, choose your product and let the artist design away!

One size fits all with the mask covering the nose and fitting snuggly under the chin. The mask also has a 8cm x 12 cm filter pouch.

Visit Cuddle Clones for more.

