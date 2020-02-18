Here's Where You Can Grab The Ultimate On-The-Go Picnic Pack To Suit Any Occasion

Picnics can sometimes be a major hassle with all the setup, the food and things you need to lug around, not to mention you’ve got to plan all that in advance and hope the weather holds up.

So, what if you could have a picnic without all that effort?

Well, that’s exactly what you can do at Elder Park which is right in the heart of Adelaide.

Thanks to a new pop-up in the park, Pique Nique is selling you all your picnic needs in a simple grab and go pack.

It’s got everything you need and more, with blankets, cushions, a Bluetooth speaker and a stack of food just a few of the things included in the picnic crate.

Pique Nique is setup in Elder Park every Friday – Sunday each week until the end of April. To book in a time or get any more information you can head to their website here.

